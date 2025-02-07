Kerala's Bold Budget: Resilience Amidst Crisis
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the state's budget, highlighting major projects such as the Rs 750 crore Wayanad landslides rehabilitation plan. Despite financial challenges, Kerala maintained welfare initiatives and will expand tourism through the K-Homes project. Key allocations were made for education, infrastructure, and economic sustainability.
Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented a resilient and ambitious budget for 2025-26, despite the state's financial turmoil. He outlined a Rs 750 crore initiative for Wayanad landslide victims' rehabilitation and emphasized that development and welfare projects have continued unabated.
The budget allocates Rs 3,820 crore for minority and Scheduled Caste/Tribe scholarships, with a special Rs 200 crore fund following the Centre's withdrawal of similar scholarships. Plans for Rs 10 crore research into bio-ethanol production, Rs 100 crore for replacing government vehicles, and Rs 50 crore for addressing wildlife conflicts were also announced.
Introducing the K-Homes project, Balagopal aims to utilize unoccupied houses to boost tourism, starting with key areas like Fort Kochi and Kovalam. Infrastructure projects, including the Thiruvananthapuram metro, are progressing, with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board earmarking Rs 500 crore for large-scale projects.
