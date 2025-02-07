Ukrainian Women Lead the Charge: Resilience, Aid, and Advocacy Amidst War

In Kharkiv, just kilometers from the frontline, Halyna Kharlamova leads Volunteer-68, a humanitarian organization dedicated to supporting people with disabilities and residents in active war zones. Since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Kharlamova and her team have evacuated over 10,000 people from dangerous areas and delivered more than 100,000 aid packages, focusing on vulnerable populations such as women with disabilities and the elderly.

“After nearly three years of war, you feel compelled to act,” Kharlamova said. “Without our support, the people we serve would be in dire situations.”

With backing from UN Women, Volunteer-68 has been pivotal in delivering essential supplies—food, medical aid, and warm clothing—especially during harsh Ukrainian winters. Despite the challenges, Kharlamova emphasizes the importance of persistence: “We remind ourselves that while our work is hard, it’s even harder for those in the trenches. So, we must continue.”

Empowering Women in Ukraine: Economic Recovery and Leadership

Lyubov Pravdina’s organization, New Ukrainian Narratives, is reshaping Ukraine’s civil society by fostering women’s socio-economic empowerment and leadership. Their flagship project, ZMIST (“Content”), equips internally displaced women with skills in business management, digital literacy, and leadership.

Supported by UN Women, New Ukrainian Narratives has assisted 3,500 women from seven regions of Ukraine. “When we started, many women felt lost and without direction,” Pravdina noted. “But by the end of the program, 65% wanted to start their own businesses, and 20% expressed interest in leadership roles within their communities.”

Pravdina believes the war has catalyzed a significant societal shift: “This full-scale invasion has also spurred a change in the social role of Ukrainian women. It’s an opportunity to advance gender equality and redefine perceptions of women’s leadership.”

Legal Aid for Women Affected by War and Conflict in Ukraine

Lyudmyla Huseynova’s personal experience with Russian detention has fueled her commitment to supporting survivors of conflict-related violence. Arrested in 2019 while delivering humanitarian aid to orphans near the frontline, she endured brutal treatment in the notorious Izolyatsia prison and later in a Donetsk detention center under Russian occupation. Her ordeal led to chronic health issues.

Released in a prisoner exchange in October 2022, Huseynova now works with SEMA Ukraine, providing legal aid, psychological counseling, and reintegration programs for survivors. With UN Women’s support, she also advocates for systemic reforms to address conflict-related sexual violence, aiming to ensure justice for all.

“My priority will always be helping those still in captivity and those in occupied territories,” Huseynova said. “I can’t forget their tears. These women have names. These women have faces. They are enduring unimaginable suffering right now.”

Through their unwavering efforts, Kharlamova, Pravdina, and Huseynova exemplify the resilience and leadership of Ukrainian women, standing strong in the face of adversity while forging paths toward recovery, empowerment, and justice.