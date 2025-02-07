Bihar's Development Receives a Major Boost in Union Budget 2025, Prime Minister Felicitated

A delegation of around 30 Members of Parliament from Bihar, representing the BJP, JD(U), and other NDA allies, gathered in Parliament on Friday to express their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Budget 2025 and its favorable announcements for their state.

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching in November, the state's prominence in the budget was notable. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the expansion of Patna Airport, the creation of four new greenfield airports, and the construction of a brownfield airport at Bihta, underscoring Bihar's repeated mentions in the budget speech.

Additional focus was given to the Western Kosi Canal ERM project, designed to benefit farmers in the Mithilanchal region cultivating over 50,000 hectares. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lauded the budget, emphasizing initiatives like the Makhana Board and airport developments as pivotal for Bihar's economic advancement.

