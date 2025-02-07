Left Menu

LIC Reports Robust Profit Growth Amidst Premium Income Dip

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India reported a 17% increase in net profit for Q3 2024, amounting to Rs 11,056 crore. Despite this growth, net premium income saw a decline to Rs 1,06,891 crore from Rs 1,17,017 crore. Total income also decreased compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:29 IST
LIC Reports Robust Profit Growth Amidst Premium Income Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest state-owned insurer, announced a 17% rise in net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024, reaching Rs 11,056 crore. This marks a significant increase from Rs 9,444 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Despite the profit surge, LIC's net premium income experienced a reduction to Rs 1,06,891 crore from the previous year's figure of Rs 1,17,017 crore, as disclosed in the company's regulatory filing. This moderation in premium income signals evolving market conditions.

Moreover, the company's total income fell to Rs 2,01,994 crore in Q3 2024, compared to Rs 2,12,447 crore in the corresponding period last year, highlighting challenges amidst profitability gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025