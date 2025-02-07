Baltic States Cut Ties With Russia's Power Grid, Fortify EU Integration

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are making a historic move to cut ties with Russia's power grid, an alliance dating back to the 1950s. This strategic decoupling, set for this weekend, is notable following the suspected sabotage of critical subsea cables, accelerating efforts to enhance regional security.

On Sunday, subject to last-minute tests, the Baltic trio plans to synchronize with the European Union's power grid. These countries have invested nearly 1.6 billion euros since 2018, leveraging EU funds to prepare for this transition, following the growing geopolitical tensions since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

This decoupling impacts Russia too, particularly its Kaliningrad exclave, which will be isolated from Russia's main grid. Meanwhile, the Baltic states brace for any potential risks, including damage to infrastructure, with contingency plans in place to mitigate power shortages during this pivotal transition period.

(With inputs from agencies.)