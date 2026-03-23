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Drone Mystery Over Lithuania: Cross-Border Intrusion Raises Alarms

Lithuania's army reports a suspected drone from Belarus breached their airspace, crashing in a lake near the border. Security footage captured the incident with flaming debris. Prime Minister Ruginiene has called a National Security Commission meeting to discuss this incident amidst previous similar occurrences last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:12 IST
Drone Mystery Over Lithuania: Cross-Border Intrusion Raises Alarms
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  • Country:
  • Lithuania

A suspected drone entered Lithuanian airspace from Belarus, crashing into a frozen lake 20 km from the border. Lithuanian military officials believe the debris found is from a drone.

Footage from Lithuania's national broadcaster, LRT, shows the event with sounds of a buzzing drone followed by an explosive sound. The debris, seen flaming in the video, supports the theory that the drone originated from Belarus, as stated by army spokesperson Gintautas Ciunis.

Despite no explosives being found at the crash site, Lithuania's Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene has convened a National Security Commission meeting to address the incident. This incident follows previous drone infiltrations from Belarus last year, prompting Lithuania to seek stronger air defenses from NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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