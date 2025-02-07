Unveiling the Invisible: 'Widows of Vidarbha' at World Book Fair

The gripping book 'Widows of Vidarbha,' authored by Kota Neelima, has become a focal point at the ongoing World Book Fair in the nation's capital. Published by Oxford University Press, the book provides an in-depth look at the agrarian crisis from the perspective of women left behind by farmer suicides in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.

During a Friday event at the Oxford University Press Stall at Bharat Mandapam, Neelima emphasized the invisibility imposed on women farmers by society and the state. She recounted how her book addresses the stories of these women, whose lives are often shrouded in darkness. The book's narratives are grounded in extensive research reviewed by the widows themselves.

Neelima, in her compelling work, presents the harsh realities faced by these women, touching on themes of loss, despair, and resilience. 'Widows of Vidarbha' not only portrays the personal tragedies of these farm widows but also calls for urgent attention to the broader agrarian distress affecting rural India.

