Mission Poshan 2.0: Revolutionizing Nutrition for India's Future

Poshan Abhiyaan, launched on March 8, 2018, is an overarching scheme aimed at improving nutritional outcomes for children, adolescents, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. The Ministry of Women and Child Development announced that the Incremental Learning Approach (ILA) was integrated within Poshan Abhiyaan to enhance the Anganwadi workers' capacity.

The 15th Finance Commission has subsumed various nutritional components, including Poshan Abhiyaan and Anganwadi services, under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. This initiative targets malnutrition, especially in Aspirational Districts and the North-Eastern region, focusing on adolescent girls aged 14-18 years.

Under Mission Poshan 2.0, Anganwadi workers have been technologically empowered with smartphones to facilitate real-time data collection for monitoring nutrition services. The initiative also introduces performance-linked incentives for Anganwadi workers and helpers, enhancing efficiency and behavior change in nutrition delivery.

