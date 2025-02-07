Political Showdown in Maharashtra

In a dramatic escalation of the political rivalry in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, the UBT chief, has issued a stern challenge to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Thackeray urged Shinde and the Bharatiya Janata Party to engage in a direct political confrontation, setting aside the involvement of enforcement agencies like the ED and CBI.

The call to arms follows a major defection where approximately 80 workers from Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress shifted allegiance to Shiv Sena under Shinde's leadership. Deputy CM Shinde disclosed this development to reporters, emphasizing that several MLAs are now in communication with him, further indicating a shift in political loyalties.

Thackeray's remarks were delivered during the 'Shivbandhan' program organized by party leader Ambadas Danve, where he provocatively dared his opponents to a fair contest. Meanwhile, Shinde criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that the recent Maharashtra assembly results had profoundly impacted the opposition and highlighted the electorate's preference for proactive governance over rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)