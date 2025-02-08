Waaree Energies Launches India's Largest Solar Cell Production Facility

Waaree Energies, a noted player in the solar industry, announced on Saturday the launch of commercial production on its 1.4 GW Monocrystalline PERC solar cell line in Chikhli, Gujarat. The facility represents India's largest solar cell manufacturing unit.

This production marks the first stage in a larger commissioning plan, which will include a total planned capacity of 5.4 GW. The future phases aim to introduce 4 GW of high-efficiency TOPCon solar cells, according to the company's statement.

Dr. Amit Paithankar, Whole-Time Director & CEO of Waaree Energies, stated that this milestone is pivotal for India's solar sector growth and aligns with governmental initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, which aim to boost the country's energy self-sufficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)