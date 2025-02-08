Congress Faces Uphill Battle as AAP Suffer Setback in Delhi Polls

In an electoral shocker, the Congress party faced another disappointment in the Delhi assembly elections, failing to secure any seats for the third consecutive time. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged the need for further hard work and struggle, emphasizing the unity within the party amid adverse circumstances.

The elections saw a drastic turn for the AAP, which, after previously clinching 62 seats in 2020, managed to secure only 22 this time, as BJP took the lead with 48 seats. This outcome marks a significant decrease from their prior dominance in Delhi politics. The elections were conducted on February 5, with notable AAP figures, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, losing their seats.

Kharge stated that the Congress created a public sentiment against the AAP-led government concerning pressing issues but acknowledged their failure to gain sufficient public support as expected. Nevertheless, Congress promises to continue advocating for critical issues like pollution, infrastructure, and civic amenities in Delhi, aiming to connect more deeply with the public.

