Left Menu

Congress Faces Uphill Battle as AAP Suffer Setback in Delhi Polls

Despite united efforts, Congress failed to win any seats in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, while former ruling party AAP saw a substantial decline, securing only 22 seats. Congress President Kharge emphasized ongoing work and commitment to public issues, while BJP emerged victorious with 48 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:28 IST
Congress Faces Uphill Battle as AAP Suffer Setback in Delhi Polls
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/@kharge). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electoral shocker, the Congress party faced another disappointment in the Delhi assembly elections, failing to secure any seats for the third consecutive time. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged the need for further hard work and struggle, emphasizing the unity within the party amid adverse circumstances.

The elections saw a drastic turn for the AAP, which, after previously clinching 62 seats in 2020, managed to secure only 22 this time, as BJP took the lead with 48 seats. This outcome marks a significant decrease from their prior dominance in Delhi politics. The elections were conducted on February 5, with notable AAP figures, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, losing their seats.

Kharge stated that the Congress created a public sentiment against the AAP-led government concerning pressing issues but acknowledged their failure to gain sufficient public support as expected. Nevertheless, Congress promises to continue advocating for critical issues like pollution, infrastructure, and civic amenities in Delhi, aiming to connect more deeply with the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025