BJP Triumphantly Returns to Power in Delhi After 27 Years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Manoj Tiwari and the Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, celebrated a historic victory that signals the party's return to governing Delhi after a 27-year hiatus. Tiwari commended Sachdeva's leadership and expressed gratitude towards BJP's workers, attributing their success to the trust of the populace in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary expressed elation over the triumph, marking it as a significant milestone for the BJP and a boost to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chaudhary conveyed heartfelt thanks to all contributors to the win.

As the results rolled in, Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence in BJP's future endeavors, mocking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as having no future in Delhi. The BJP claimed victory in 48 out of 70 Assembly seats, toppling AAP, with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among the weekend casualties, as Congress failed to secure any seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)