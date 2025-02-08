BJP Triumphantly Returns to Power in Delhi After 27 Years
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by leaders Manoj Tiwari and Virendra Sachdeva, celebrated a historic victory in Delhi, ending AAP's reign. Tiwari credited PM Modi's trust and pledged to work for Delhi's development. BJP won 48 seats, ousting AAP and Kejriwal from power.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Manoj Tiwari and the Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, celebrated a historic victory that signals the party's return to governing Delhi after a 27-year hiatus. Tiwari commended Sachdeva's leadership and expressed gratitude towards BJP's workers, attributing their success to the trust of the populace in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances.
Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary expressed elation over the triumph, marking it as a significant milestone for the BJP and a boost to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chaudhary conveyed heartfelt thanks to all contributors to the win.
As the results rolled in, Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence in BJP's future endeavors, mocking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as having no future in Delhi. The BJP claimed victory in 48 out of 70 Assembly seats, toppling AAP, with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among the weekend casualties, as Congress failed to secure any seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police was playing crucial role to protect Arvind Kejriwal, BJP conspired to get it removed: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
CMs of Delhi, Punjab have written to EC to restore Punjab Police's security to Arvind Kejriwal; conduct audit of his security: Atishi.
Amit Shah Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over Unfulfilled Promises and Alleged Corruption
PM Modi has himself assured no existing welfare scheme for poor in Delhi will be discontinued but Arvind Kejriwal spreading lies: Amit Shah.
Arvind Kejriwal promised corruption-free Delhi but committed liquor scam worth crores of rupees: Amit Shah at rally in Rajouri Garden.