Mystery Surrounds Damage to Russian Baltic Sea Cable

A Russian Baltic Sea telecoms cable was damaged, allegedly by external impact, according to Rostelecom. Restoration work is ongoing with no subscriber impact. The incident is part of a trend of outages in the region, ambiguously linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions, exacerbated by Russia's Ukraine invasion.

09-02-2025
A Russian Baltic Sea telecoms cable sustained damage from an "external impact," according to Russia's state-owned Rostelecom, reported by TASS news agency. The specific timing and cause remain undisclosed as restoration efforts continue.

Thus far, the damage has not affected subscribers, Rostelecom assures. The Finnish coast guard is aware of Russian vessels in the Gulf of Finland working on cable repairs. Further details remain scarce.

This incident adds to a concerning pattern of similar outages, raising security alerts among NATO countries in the Baltic region, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia denies any involvement in the previous disruptions.

