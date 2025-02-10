European Shares Rise Amid Energy Stock Surge and Trade War Concerns

European shares edged higher on Monday, driven primarily by rising energy stocks despite mounting anxieties over a potential trade war. This comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.3% as of 0810 GMT. This lift follows the benchmark's accomplishment of a seventh consecutive weekly gain last Friday. Trump has indicated he will declare a new 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports on Monday, with further reciprocal tariffs expected to be disclosed early in the week.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the euro zone bloc's benchmark, fell to 2.37% following the tariff declarations. Interest rate sensitive real estate shares witnessed a 0.9% uptick, while the oil and gas sector emerged as the day's top performer, ascending by 1.4%. BP notably soared by 6.4% after activist investor Elliott Investment Management acquired a stake in the company. However, basic resources dropped 0.4% due to Trump's tariff threats.

