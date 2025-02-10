Left Menu

European Shares Rise Amid Energy Stock Surge and Trade War Concerns

European shares experienced a slight rise on Monday, buoyed by increasing energy stocks despite looming trade war fears following President Trump's tariff announcements on steel and aluminium imports. The STOXX 600 index recorded gains, influenced by sectors like oil and gas, while real estate shares benefited from lower bond yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:52 IST
European Shares Rise Amid Energy Stock Surge and Trade War Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares edged higher on Monday, driven primarily by rising energy stocks despite mounting anxieties over a potential trade war. This comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.3% as of 0810 GMT. This lift follows the benchmark's accomplishment of a seventh consecutive weekly gain last Friday. Trump has indicated he will declare a new 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports on Monday, with further reciprocal tariffs expected to be disclosed early in the week.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the euro zone bloc's benchmark, fell to 2.37% following the tariff declarations. Interest rate sensitive real estate shares witnessed a 0.9% uptick, while the oil and gas sector emerged as the day's top performer, ascending by 1.4%. BP notably soared by 6.4% after activist investor Elliott Investment Management acquired a stake in the company. However, basic resources dropped 0.4% due to Trump's tariff threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025