Left Menu

Boosting State Infrastructure: Centre Releases Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore Loan

The Indian government disbursed Rs 1.11 lakh crore as loans to states from April-January for capital expenditure reforms. The 2024-25 budget increased interest-free state loans to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The funding aims to foster growth in infrastructure and specific reforms. Beneficiaries include Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:41 IST
Boosting State Infrastructure: Centre Releases Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore Loan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has released Rs 1.11 lakh crore loan to states for capital expenditure, as announced by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The 2024-25 Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, raised the allocation for interest-free loans to states for infrastructure spending to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, up from the previous year's Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

In the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary detailed that Rs 1.22 lakh crore in loans have been approved until January 31, with Rs 1.11 lakh crore disbursed. Under this, Rs 55,000 crore is untied and allocated according to states' share of central taxes, while Rs 95,000 crore is designated for citizen-centric reforms and sector-specific projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025