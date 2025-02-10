Boosting State Infrastructure: Centre Releases Rs 1.11 Lakh Crore Loan

The Centre has released Rs 1.11 lakh crore loan to states for capital expenditure, as announced by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The 2024-25 Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, raised the allocation for interest-free loans to states for infrastructure spending to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, up from the previous year's Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

In the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary detailed that Rs 1.22 lakh crore in loans have been approved until January 31, with Rs 1.11 lakh crore disbursed. Under this, Rs 55,000 crore is untied and allocated according to states' share of central taxes, while Rs 95,000 crore is designated for citizen-centric reforms and sector-specific projects.

