Left Menu

RBI Doubles Open Market Operations to Rs 40,000 Crore

The Reserve Bank of India has increased its open market operations (OMO) bid from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore to address liquidity concerns. This strategic move comes after announcing a liquidity injection of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, involving multiple OMOs, VRR auctions, and USD/INR swaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:42 IST
RBI Doubles Open Market Operations to Rs 40,000 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made a significant adjustment to its planned open market operations, doubling its previously scheduled purchase amount from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore. This decision reflects a strategic response to current and evolving liquidity conditions in the economy.

Last month, the RBI outlined a comprehensive plan to inject Rs 1.5 lakh crore into the banking system. The plan includes three OMOs each worth Rs 20,000 crore, a Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction of Rs 50,000 crore, and a USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction amounting to USD 5 billion.

The decision to revise the OMO purchase amount underscores the RBI's proactive approach to managing liquidity, ensuring stability within the financial market. This increase in OMO purchases highlights the central bank's commitment to supporting the banking system and maintaining economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025