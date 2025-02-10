Left Menu

Norway Shifts Offshore Wind Focus from Fixed to Floating

Norway will not offer bottom-fixed offshore wind farm acreage in upcoming tenders, focusing instead on floating wind projects. High costs and lack of European hybrid connection frameworks influenced this change. Norway prioritizes single-point connections due to challenges seen in other markets.

In a strategic pivot, Norway has announced it will eschew offering acreage for bottom-fixed offshore wind farm development in its forthcoming tenders, opting instead to explore floating wind options. The decision marks a significant shift in the country's energy policy.

Energy Minister Terje Aasland cited escalating costs and an absence of European frameworks for hybrid cables as critical factors influencing the government's decision. Previously planned projects, such as those in the North Sea bordering Denmark, have been put on hold as Norway reevaluates its priorities amid the broader European energy landscape.

The Norwegian government plans to focus on floating offshore wind initiatives that connect directly to Norway, avoiding the complexities of hybrid cable systems. This decision aims to mitigate exposure to volatile international energy markets, ensuring more stable domestic power conditions as the country navigates the repercussions of the 2022 energy crisis.

