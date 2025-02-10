Steel Surge: Market Rallies on Tariff News

On Monday, Wall Street's key indexes saw an upward shift, bouncing back from recent declines as American steelmakers experienced a notable surge. This market rally followed President Donald Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump's escalated trade measures, announced on Sunday, include 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, beyond the existing duties. As a result, U.S. Steel's stocks rose by 3.3%, propelled by Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary's comment on Nippon Steel's potential move to acquire the company.

Other steel company shares observed substantial increases, with Cleveland-Cliffs gaining 13.2% and Nucor rising by 7.3%. Aluminum producer Alcoa also saw a 3.2% increase. Meanwhile, energy stocks led gains in five out of eleven S&P 500 sectors, and technology companies followed closely, responding to the administration's decisive trade actions.

