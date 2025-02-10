Left Menu

Steel Surge: Market Rallies on Tariff News

Wall Street indexes rebounded as U.S. steelmakers surged, driven by President Trump's announcement of additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Major steel companies saw significant stock gains, while trade tensions influenced market dynamics and Federal Reserve rate expectations remained unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Wall Street's key indexes saw an upward shift, bouncing back from recent declines as American steelmakers experienced a notable surge. This market rally followed President Donald Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump's escalated trade measures, announced on Sunday, include 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, beyond the existing duties. As a result, U.S. Steel's stocks rose by 3.3%, propelled by Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary's comment on Nippon Steel's potential move to acquire the company.

Other steel company shares observed substantial increases, with Cleveland-Cliffs gaining 13.2% and Nucor rising by 7.3%. Aluminum producer Alcoa also saw a 3.2% increase. Meanwhile, energy stocks led gains in five out of eleven S&P 500 sectors, and technology companies followed closely, responding to the administration's decisive trade actions.

