BJP MLA Demands Probe into Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Allegations

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has called for immediate action from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor against alleged illegal constructions at former CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. He demands the restoration of the property and removal of encroachments, accusing Kejriwal of misusing public funds for personal luxury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:03 IST
BJP MLA from Rohini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has formally requested Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena to initiate swift action against purported illegal construction activities at the official residence of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Gupta's appeal demands the restoration of the property and the elimination of encroachments on adjacent government lands, as highlighted in a press release.

Accusations leveled by Gupta suggest that Kejriwal transformed the residence into an opulent 'Sheesh Mahal' using taxpayer money. According to Gupta, these modifications were unauthorized and expanded the premises from 10,000 to 50,000 square meters. This allegedly involved the illegal incorporation of nearby government property into Kejriwal's residence.

Calling it a severe misuse of public resources, Gupta emphasized the inconsistency between Kejriwal's public persona and his actions. He urged the Lieutenant Governor to conduct a comprehensive investigation and hold those accountable for this alleged misconduct. Gupta's letter concludes with a demand for the immediate restoration of government property to its lawful state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

