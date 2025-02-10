BJP Urges Karnataka MLA Yatnal to Answer for Indiscipline

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Disciplinary Committee has issued a show cause notice to Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, citing persistent indiscipline and a failure to adhere to party guidelines. Yatnal has denied receiving any official notice but insists he will provide a detailed reply once it arrives.

In response to media reports, Yatnal stated that he hadn't received the official notice, emphasizing his intent to highlight the BJP's position in Karnataka and address shortcomings of the Congress-led state government, particularly regarding adjustment politics. Sources indicate Yatnal has been given 72 hours to justify his actions.

The notice, signed by Om Pathak, Member Secretary of the Central Disciplinary Committee, reflects growing concerns within the party regarding Yatnal's conduct. This isn't Yatnal's first brush with disciplinary action, having received previous notices, one of which he openly questioned due to its delivery method via WhatsApp.

(With inputs from agencies.)