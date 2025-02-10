Left Menu

BJP Urges Karnataka MLA Yatnal to Answer for Indiscipline

Karnataka BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal faces a show cause notice from the Central Disciplinary Committee for alleged disciplinary breaches. Yatnal denies receiving the notice, promising a detailed response. This follows previous warnings, with the party demanding Yatnal's explanation within 72 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:31 IST
BJP Urges Karnataka MLA Yatnal to Answer for Indiscipline
BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Disciplinary Committee has issued a show cause notice to Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, citing persistent indiscipline and a failure to adhere to party guidelines. Yatnal has denied receiving any official notice but insists he will provide a detailed reply once it arrives.

In response to media reports, Yatnal stated that he hadn't received the official notice, emphasizing his intent to highlight the BJP's position in Karnataka and address shortcomings of the Congress-led state government, particularly regarding adjustment politics. Sources indicate Yatnal has been given 72 hours to justify his actions.

The notice, signed by Om Pathak, Member Secretary of the Central Disciplinary Committee, reflects growing concerns within the party regarding Yatnal's conduct. This isn't Yatnal's first brush with disciplinary action, having received previous notices, one of which he openly questioned due to its delivery method via WhatsApp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025