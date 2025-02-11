Trump's Tough Trade Tack: 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Imports Ignite Global Tensions

In a decisive trade maneuver, President Donald Trump raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 25% without exceptions, aiming to bolster domestic industry. The new policy eradicates previous exclusions and preempted further trade conflicts urgently felt by international allies.

The tariff hike targets imports from established trade partners, including Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and South Korea, which previously benefited from duty-free options. Trump's intent is to simplify tariffs to be universally understood: "25% without exceptions," he said.

Trump, however, signaled potential leniency toward Australia's exemption request due to trade deficit considerations, reflecting in his broader strategy to enhance U.S. economic security through stringent trade regulations.

