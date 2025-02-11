Left Menu

Trump's Tough Trade Tack: 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Imports Ignite Global Tensions

President Donald Trump has escalated trade tensions by imposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, eliminating previous exceptions. This policy aims to strengthen U.S. industries against foreign competition but risks sparking further trade conflicts. As reactions pour in from global leaders, Trump's approach signals bold trade repositioning.

Updated: 11-02-2025 06:53 IST
In a decisive trade maneuver, President Donald Trump raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 25% without exceptions, aiming to bolster domestic industry. The new policy eradicates previous exclusions and preempted further trade conflicts urgently felt by international allies.

The tariff hike targets imports from established trade partners, including Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and South Korea, which previously benefited from duty-free options. Trump's intent is to simplify tariffs to be universally understood: "25% without exceptions," he said.

Trump, however, signaled potential leniency toward Australia's exemption request due to trade deficit considerations, reflecting in his broader strategy to enhance U.S. economic security through stringent trade regulations.

