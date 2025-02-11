Prime Minister's Bihar Visit and Nalanda's Grand Launch

As Bihar gears up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on February 24, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has confirmed that the National Democratic Alliance and state ministers will extend a warm welcome to the leader. The visit underscores the continuing cooperation between regional and national leadership.

Meanwhile, a significant moment unfolded on Saturday with the launch of 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World', authored by Abhay K, at the Grand Trunk Road Initiatives in Patna. This literary work delves into the rich history and global influence of Nalanda, a testament to the state's historic legacy.

Abhay K expressed joy and satisfaction, noting the personal connection to Nalanda, his hometown, and the learning journey the book provided. Esteemed historian William Dalrymple praised the book as a vital introduction to Nalanda's role in shaping early Indian philosophy and its lasting impact on the world, urging it to be widely read.

(With inputs from agencies.)