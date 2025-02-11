Prayagraj Gears Up for Mahakumbh: Traffic and Railways on High Alert

Ahead of the significant Magh Purnima Snan at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on February 12, local authorities have declared a 'No Vehicle' zone starting Tuesday morning. Devotees' private and public vehicles must be parked at designated lots, and Kalpavasis' vehicles face a similar restriction.

Only essential and emergency services are permitted entry to enhance the safety of attendees. The city's special traffic plan activates at 5 p.m. today, lasting through February 12. Officials urge devotees to follow established traffic rules to ensure a smooth Snan experience.

On February 10, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw affirmed that the Indian Railways had meticulously planned for the festival, inspecting the Prayagraj Railway Station on Monday. Vaishnaw reported that all stations are fully coordinated with the state administration, noting the deployment of over 13,000 personnel and the operation of 330 trains.

Railway's Information & Publicity Department reported the use of advanced surveillance technology, including 1,200 CCTV cameras with face-recognition and AI capabilities across all stations, ensuring heightened security and order throughout the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)