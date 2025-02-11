Trump's Tariffs: A Bold Gamble

U.S. President Donald Trump took a decisive step on Monday by significantly increasing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The move elevates the tariff rate on aluminum from 10% to a flat 25% with no exceptions, a decision made to bolster struggling industries within the United States.

By eliminating country-specific exceptions and quotas, Trump's administration seeks to simplify tariff structures and enhance protection for domestic producers. However, these measures risk igniting a multi-front trade war, impacting key allies such as Canada, Brazil, and Mexico.

The White House underscores that these tariffs are necessary to secure America's economic and national security. While allies react to these changes, Trump also hinted at further tariff announcements on various foreign goods, intensifying global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)