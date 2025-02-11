Thailand Braces for Impact: U.S. Trade Policies Under Scrutiny
Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has ordered a study to understand the impact of U.S. trade policies on Thai exports. Concerns arise due to a significant trade surplus with the U.S. and potential negative effects from President Trump's uncertain trade policies on agricultural and electronic exports.
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has initiated a study to assess the potential impact of U.S. trade policies on Thai exports, highlighting concerns over the $35.4 billion trade surplus with the U.S.
Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub emphasized potential negative effects on agricultural and electronic exports due to potential U.S. tariffs under President Trump's administration. A specialized working group formed in January aims to summarize the implications for trade and investment negotiations.
Amidst the U.S.-China trade tensions, Thailand's investment board seeks to attract $14 billion in semiconductor investments by 2029. Additionally, plans are in place to import 1 million tonnes of ethane to reduce the trade gap with the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi speaks to US President Donald Trump: Sources.
President Donald Trump files notice with court to start the process of appealing his New York hush money conviction, reports AP.
The Influence of Emil Bove in Donald Trump's Justice Department Overhaul
Canada's Trade Surplus Reaches New Heights Amid Rising Energy Exports
Donald Trump's Stormy Relationship with American Football