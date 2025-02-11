Thailand Braces for Impact: U.S. Trade Policies Under Scrutiny

Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has initiated a study to assess the potential impact of U.S. trade policies on Thai exports, highlighting concerns over the $35.4 billion trade surplus with the U.S.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub emphasized potential negative effects on agricultural and electronic exports due to potential U.S. tariffs under President Trump's administration. A specialized working group formed in January aims to summarize the implications for trade and investment negotiations.

Amidst the U.S.-China trade tensions, Thailand's investment board seeks to attract $14 billion in semiconductor investments by 2029. Additionally, plans are in place to import 1 million tonnes of ethane to reduce the trade gap with the U.S.

