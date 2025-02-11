Left Menu

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Euro Zone Bond Yields

Euro zone bond yields rose slightly, influenced by U.S. tariffs and pending testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Germany's 10-year yield increased by 2 basis points, remaining stable over the past week. Investors anticipate insights on U.S. interest rates and European Central Bank strategies.

In early trading, euro zone bond yields experienced a minor rise, paralleling developments in U.S. debt as market participants assessed the likely economic outcomes of U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs. Germany's 10-year yield, a crucial euro zone indicator, increased by 2 basis points to 2.379%, maintaining a narrow range throughout the previous week.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to provide his semiannual monetary policy testimony to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. With significant focus on U.S. interest rates, traders keenly await any signals regarding the Federal Reserve's future policy adaptability. Simultaneously, investors closer to home are eager to hear remarks from European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel during her panel discussion at an event in Germany.

