Rajnath Singh Highlights Blurred Lines Between Border Security and Hybrid Warfare

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the blurring lines between border security and internal security amid hybrid warfare capabilities at the BRIDGE Defence Ministers' conclave. He urged international cooperation to tackle global security challenges, including terrorism and cybercrime, highlighting India's commitment to being a credible defence partner for global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:41 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The divide between border security and internal security is steadily vanishing amidst the rise of hybrid warfare, as highlighted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. Speaking at the BRIDGE Defence Ministers' conclave in Bengaluru, Singh elaborated on how hybrid tactics can threaten national infrastructure even during peacetime.

Singh pointed to the increasing unpredictability of global conflicts, underlining the destabilizing effects of new power dynamics, non-state actors, and disruptive technologies. This context is rapidly altering the nature of frontline battlefields and expanding the notion of sovereignty to include cyberspace and outer space.

Further emphasizing India's resilience to challenges such as terrorism and cybercrime, Singh portrayed India as a reliable defence export partner, equipped to address diverse needs through technology and cost-effective solutions. The BRIDGE initiative, according to Singh, embodies a commitment to transforming diplomatic dialogue into actionable partnerships for global resilience.

Singh reiterated India's advocacy for peace and development through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five 'S' approach—Respect, Dialogue, Cooperation, Peace, and Prosperity. Emphasizing global solidarity, Singh called for innovative strategies and strong collaborations to tackle evolving global security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

