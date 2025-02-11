Left Menu

Electricity Disconnections Surge Over Unpaid Bills in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, power to 7,655 consumers was disconnected due to unpaid bills totaling over Rs 231 crore. MSEDCL has launched a 45-day drive to recover these dues, impacting both urban and rural circles as well as the Jalna circle.

In a significant move, power supply to 7,655 consumers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has been disconnected over unpaid bills amounting to over Rs 231 crore, according to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

The enforcement operation is part of a comprehensive 45-day drive to recover dues, with notable arrears recorded in both the urban circle (Rs 59.39 crore) and rural circle (Rs 59.58 crore) of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Additionally, the Jalna circle reported outstanding bills of Rs 112.5 crore.

The MSEDCL has intensified its crackdown in response to the mounting dues, temporarily cutting electricity to thousands of defaulters, including 2,346 consumers in the urban circle, 2,091 in the rural circle, and 3,218 in the Jalna circle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

