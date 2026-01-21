Delhi's New Fountains and Aarambh Library Transform Urban Landscape

In a move to enhance urban development and aesthetics, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G), V K Saxena, inaugurated two visually striking fountains in Dwarka and the 'Aarambh' library at Vikaspuri on Wednesday. These additions symbolize the city's ongoing commitment to improving its infrastructure.

The modern fountains, designed with sleek columns, are now prominent landmarks in Dwarka, crafted from teak and rainbow sandstone, standing at 2.8 metres tall and 4.5 metres in diameter. Saxena emphasized the holistic development plan for the capital, aiming to address urban needs while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Further contributing to the city's growth, the Aarambh library in Vikaspuri—part of a larger initiative developed by DDA—offers an affordable, dedicated learning space for students. Operating round-the-clock, the library can accommodate over 180 students daily at a low cost, catering especially to those in West Delhi with limited resources.

