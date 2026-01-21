Left Menu

Delhi's New Fountains and Aarambh Library Transform Urban Landscape

Delhi's L-G V K Saxena inaugurated two fountains in Dwarka and an Aarambh library in Vikaspuri, highlighting efforts to enhance urban aesthetics and provide affordable learning spaces. The fountains are crafted from teak and rainbow sandstone, while the library aims to support West Delhi students with limited resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:06 IST
Delhi's New Fountains and Aarambh Library Transform Urban Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance urban development and aesthetics, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G), V K Saxena, inaugurated two visually striking fountains in Dwarka and the 'Aarambh' library at Vikaspuri on Wednesday. These additions symbolize the city's ongoing commitment to improving its infrastructure.

The modern fountains, designed with sleek columns, are now prominent landmarks in Dwarka, crafted from teak and rainbow sandstone, standing at 2.8 metres tall and 4.5 metres in diameter. Saxena emphasized the holistic development plan for the capital, aiming to address urban needs while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Further contributing to the city's growth, the Aarambh library in Vikaspuri—part of a larger initiative developed by DDA—offers an affordable, dedicated learning space for students. Operating round-the-clock, the library can accommodate over 180 students daily at a low cost, catering especially to those in West Delhi with limited resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
2
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
3
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
4
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026