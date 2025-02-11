Left Menu

Breaking Waves: Kerala Launches India's First All-Women Scuba Diving Team

Kerala has inaugurated India's first all-women scuba diving team, as part of the state's Fire Department. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan heralds it as a milestone in women's empowerment. Selected from women fire officers, the team enhances rescue capabilities and reflects government efforts for gender justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:08 IST
In a landmark development for women's empowerment, Kerala has introduced the nation's first all-women scuba diving team under the state's Fire Department. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised this initiative as a significant stride towards gender justice and women's progress within the region.

Vijayan highlighted that women in Kerala are increasingly taking leading roles across various sectors, thanks to government policies aimed at promoting gender equality. The creation of the scuba diving team is part of a broader agenda to enhance women's involvement in traditionally male-dominated fields.

The 17-member team was meticulously selected out of 100 female fire and rescue officers, marking a historic achievement in 2024. Trained at the Water Safety Expert Training Center, the team aims to improve efficiency in water-related rescue operations, reflecting Kerala's ongoing commitment to inclusive progression.

