Breaking Waves: Kerala Launches India's First All-Women Scuba Diving Team

In a landmark development for women's empowerment, Kerala has introduced the nation's first all-women scuba diving team under the state's Fire Department. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised this initiative as a significant stride towards gender justice and women's progress within the region.

Vijayan highlighted that women in Kerala are increasingly taking leading roles across various sectors, thanks to government policies aimed at promoting gender equality. The creation of the scuba diving team is part of a broader agenda to enhance women's involvement in traditionally male-dominated fields.

The 17-member team was meticulously selected out of 100 female fire and rescue officers, marking a historic achievement in 2024. Trained at the Water Safety Expert Training Center, the team aims to improve efficiency in water-related rescue operations, reflecting Kerala's ongoing commitment to inclusive progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)