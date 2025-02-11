Left Menu

Turkmenistan Strengthens Regional Energy Ties with New Natural Gas Deal

Turkmenistan has finalized an agreement to supply natural gas to Turkiye via Iran. This deal, announced in the daily Neutral Turkmenistan, is a significant regional energy cooperation milestone. Gas deliveries will begin on March 1, strengthening the supply security and strategic partnership between the involved nations.

  • Country:
  • Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan has reached a pivotal agreement to supply natural gas to Turkiye, with the transportation route going through Iran. This significant arrangement, reported by the official daily Neutral Turkmenistan, marks a step forward in regional energy cooperation.

The deal was endorsed during a phone conversation between Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, chairman of Turkmenistan's People's Council, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The contract involves Turkmengas and Turkiye's state-owned BOTAS, and is set to commence gas supplies on March 1.

Turkey, currently importing gas from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, will benefit from enhanced energy security due to this agreement. Turkmenistan, heavily reliant on exporting its natural gas reserves, continues to expand its international customer base, with China as its primary buyer and pipeline projects underway to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

