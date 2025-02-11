Renuka Chowdhury Defends 'Civil Disobedience' as Democratic Tool

In a robust defense of her recent remarks on civil disobedience, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has reiterated her stance that it is a significant democratic tool, not a novelty or controversy. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury underscored that civil disobedience has historical roots in challenging oppressive regimes, citing the example of Mahatma Gandhi.

Chowdhury expressed confusion over the commotion surrounding her statement, emphasizing, "I don't understand why this has become such a news item." She explained, "Civil disobedience is not something I invented; it was brought by Mahatma Gandhi. It was the force that we used as a democratic process to challenge suppressive authorities. It was a movement in history," she said, underscoring its pivotal role in securing freedom and independence.

Further criticizing the current ruling party for instances of oppression and suppression, Chowdhury highlighted the opposition's duty to prevent the government from straying from democratic norms. She remarked, "The oppression and suppression are happening with the ruling party... As the opposition, it is our responsibility that the government does not turn rogue." Addressing a podcast discussion with Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal, she mentioned, "When people recognize their Constitutional rights and take to the streets, there will be civil disobedience in the country." Meanwhile, she reflected on AAP's setback in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, attributing the loss to their ego and emphasizing the importance of the INDIA alliance for protecting the Constitution.

