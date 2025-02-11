Union Budget 2025-26: A Tug of War Between Progress and Promises

The Union Budget 2025-26 has ignited a fiery debate in both the houses of parliament, with opposition leaders vehemently criticizing it for not addressing pressing national issues such as unemployment, inflation, and farmer distress. They labeled it a bundle of unfulfilled promises, sidelining welfare schemes and overlooking minority and agricultural sector needs.

In stark contrast, BJP leaders praised the budget as a step towards 'Viksit Bharat' and highlighted the economic growth witnessed despite the pandemic. They cited morale boosters like the income tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, which they claim would spur consumption and economic activity.

The controversy was underscored by concerns over the GST regime and budget allocations. Leader from the opposition parties argued these measures were insufficient to tackle economic challenges faced by the middle class and criticized the increased reliance on indirect taxes like GST, which cut across all income groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)