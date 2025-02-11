Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: A Tug of War Between Progress and Promises

The Union Budget 2025-26 has sparked a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha. While BJP legislators touted the budget as a progressive step towards a developed India, opposition MPs criticized it for ignoring key issues like unemployment and farmer distress. Concerns over income tax relief, GST, and allocation cuts dominated the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:06 IST
Union Budget 2025-26: A Tug of War Between Progress and Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26 has ignited a fiery debate in both the houses of parliament, with opposition leaders vehemently criticizing it for not addressing pressing national issues such as unemployment, inflation, and farmer distress. They labeled it a bundle of unfulfilled promises, sidelining welfare schemes and overlooking minority and agricultural sector needs.

In stark contrast, BJP leaders praised the budget as a step towards 'Viksit Bharat' and highlighted the economic growth witnessed despite the pandemic. They cited morale boosters like the income tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, which they claim would spur consumption and economic activity.

The controversy was underscored by concerns over the GST regime and budget allocations. Leader from the opposition parties argued these measures were insufficient to tackle economic challenges faced by the middle class and criticized the increased reliance on indirect taxes like GST, which cut across all income groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025