Bangladesh Pushes Adani Power for Full Supply Resumption Amid Contractual Challenges
Following reduced power supplies and payment disputes, Bangladesh has urged Adani Power to fully resume supplies from its 1,600-megawatt plant in India. The power dispute involves pricing disagreements and an examination of the original 2017 contract, potentially leading to renegotiations as both parties work to resolve the issues.
In the midst of ongoing power supply challenges, Bangladesh has urged Adani Power to restore full operations from its 1,600-megawatt plant in India, following a period of reduction due to payment disputes and decreased winter demand.
The supply had been cut by half since October 31 as Bangladesh grappled with foreign exchange issues, prompting a unit shutdown the next day. Despite paying $85 million a month, Bangladesh still seeks to clear its dues.
Amidst pricing disagreements over the power tariffs set in a 2017 contract, Bangladesh and Adani continue negotiations. A court-ordered examination of the contract by experts may trigger renegotiations soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
