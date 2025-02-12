Bangladesh Pushes Adani Power for Full Supply Resumption Amid Contractual Challenges

In the midst of ongoing power supply challenges, Bangladesh has urged Adani Power to restore full operations from its 1,600-megawatt plant in India, following a period of reduction due to payment disputes and decreased winter demand.

The supply had been cut by half since October 31 as Bangladesh grappled with foreign exchange issues, prompting a unit shutdown the next day. Despite paying $85 million a month, Bangladesh still seeks to clear its dues.

Amidst pricing disagreements over the power tariffs set in a 2017 contract, Bangladesh and Adani continue negotiations. A court-ordered examination of the contract by experts may trigger renegotiations soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)