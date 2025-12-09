Tragic Drownings: A Grim Day in Jharkhand Districts
Three tragic drownings occurred in the Gumla and Garhwa districts of Jharkhand, involving separate incidents linked to water bodies. Victims included a woman in Patratoli village and two men, Pramood Korwa and Dharmendra Bind, with each case resulting in a police investigation and post-mortem examinations.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals tragically drowned in separate incidents across Jharkhand's Gumla and Garhwa districts on Tuesday, as reported by local police. These incidents involve cases where victims slipped into water bodies, leading to unfortunate fatalities.
The first victim, a 37-year-old woman in Patratoli village, Gumla district, accidentally fell into a well while drawing water. The local police confirmed her demise and have handed her body over to her family post-examination, registering her death as unnatural.
In Garhwa district, a man named Pramood Korwa and another, Dharmendra Bind, lost their lives in similar misfortunes. Their bodies were retrieved post a prolonged search and have since been returned to their relatives after necessary legal procedures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drowning
- Jharkhand
- Gumla
- Garhwa
- water bodies
- victims
- police
- incidents
- post-mortem
- tragedy
ALSO READ
Israel Police Foils Assassination Plot by Arab Crime Cell
Nightclub Tragedy: Goa Police Detain Sixth Suspect in Arpora Fire Case
Goa Police detain Ajay Gupta in New Delhi, against whom a Look Out Circular was issued over nightclub fire that killed 25 persons.
Bihar Police Arrest Notorious Exam Mafia Ahead of Recruitment Exams
Stone Pelting Chaos in Aminabad: Police Under Attack