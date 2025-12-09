Left Menu

Tragic Drownings: A Grim Day in Jharkhand Districts

Three tragic drownings occurred in the Gumla and Garhwa districts of Jharkhand, involving separate incidents linked to water bodies. Victims included a woman in Patratoli village and two men, Pramood Korwa and Dharmendra Bind, with each case resulting in a police investigation and post-mortem examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:04 IST
Three individuals tragically drowned in separate incidents across Jharkhand's Gumla and Garhwa districts on Tuesday, as reported by local police. These incidents involve cases where victims slipped into water bodies, leading to unfortunate fatalities.

The first victim, a 37-year-old woman in Patratoli village, Gumla district, accidentally fell into a well while drawing water. The local police confirmed her demise and have handed her body over to her family post-examination, registering her death as unnatural.

In Garhwa district, a man named Pramood Korwa and another, Dharmendra Bind, lost their lives in similar misfortunes. Their bodies were retrieved post a prolonged search and have since been returned to their relatives after necessary legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

