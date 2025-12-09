Tragic Drownings: A Grim Day in Jharkhand Districts

Three individuals tragically drowned in separate incidents across Jharkhand's Gumla and Garhwa districts on Tuesday, as reported by local police. These incidents involve cases where victims slipped into water bodies, leading to unfortunate fatalities.

The first victim, a 37-year-old woman in Patratoli village, Gumla district, accidentally fell into a well while drawing water. The local police confirmed her demise and have handed her body over to her family post-examination, registering her death as unnatural.

In Garhwa district, a man named Pramood Korwa and another, Dharmendra Bind, lost their lives in similar misfortunes. Their bodies were retrieved post a prolonged search and have since been returned to their relatives after necessary legal procedures.

