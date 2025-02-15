Delhi High Court Rebukes Ghaziabad Police on Contempt Charges Amid 'Love Jihad' Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a stern notice to the Ghaziabad Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police following a petition from advocate Kashif Athar. Athar claims that despite a protective court order for his brother, involved in a contentious religious conversion and suicide case, the Ghaziabad police issued a public notice offering a reward for his capture.

Supreme Court Advocate on Record Pawan Reley, alongside Athar, presented the argument that the police action directly violated court directives. This notice, published in several newspapers on December 25, 2024, falsely accused the petitioner's family of absconding and promised Rs 25,000 for information leading to their arrest.

Central to the case is the charge against Faraz Attar, Athar's brother, who is accused under the controversial Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, among other charges. Despite claims of manipulating the complainant's daughter into conversion, lawyers assert no evidence links the family to her suicide, allegedly exploited to leverage for arrest in this ongoing case.

