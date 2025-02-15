Heroic Firefighting: Indian Army Saves Lives at Tenga Market Blaze

In the early hours of Saturday, a massive fire broke out at Tenga market in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district, prompting an immediate response from the Indian Army. Personnel from the Gajraj Corps swiftly arrived with firefighting trucks to battle the blaze, showcasing their commitment to protecting lives and property.

Reportedly beginning around 4 a.m., the flames were quickly brought under control through the army's diligent firefighting efforts. Their rapid deployment also provided necessary humanitarian aid to affected residents, demonstrating efficient civil-military cooperation during emergencies.

Officials described the incident as yet another example of the Indian Army's role as a first responder in crises, emphasizing their steadfast dedication to national security and humanitarian efforts. While damage assessments are ongoing, authorities are actively investigating to ascertain the fire's origin.

