Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

A fire erupted in Kirti Nagar's furniture market in west Delhi early Wednesday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. Nine fire tenders responded promptly at 4:50 AM to control the blaze, which fortunately resulted in no injuries, although some nearby shops sustained damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:17 IST
Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant fire broke out at a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar, sparking a rapid response from the Delhi Fire Services. Authorities confirmed that a distress call was received at 4:50 AM, prompting immediate dispatch of nine fire tenders to the scene.

Remarkably, despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries or casualties were reported. The efficient response by the fire department played a crucial role in containing the situation swiftly. Local vendors and residents expressed relief at the absence of personal harm.

While the physical safety of individuals was preserved, the fire did inflict damage on nearby shops in the bustling market, underscoring the need for enhanced safety measures to protect against such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Merz Aims to Reset Sino-German Economic Relations Amid Growing Trade Imbalances

Merz Aims to Reset Sino-German Economic Relations Amid Growing Trade Imbalan...

 Global
2
Rajasthan Cabinet's Groundbreaking Decisions on Election Laws and Economic Crimes

Rajasthan Cabinet's Groundbreaking Decisions on Election Laws and Economic C...

 India
3
Indian Solar Giants Unfazed by US Countervailing Duties

Indian Solar Giants Unfazed by US Countervailing Duties

 India
4
Mbappé Absent: Real Madrid's Clash with Benfica

Mbappé Absent: Real Madrid's Clash with Benfica

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026