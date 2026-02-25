Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department
A fire erupted in Kirti Nagar's furniture market in west Delhi early Wednesday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. Nine fire tenders responded promptly at 4:50 AM to control the blaze, which fortunately resulted in no injuries, although some nearby shops sustained damages.
In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant fire broke out at a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar, sparking a rapid response from the Delhi Fire Services. Authorities confirmed that a distress call was received at 4:50 AM, prompting immediate dispatch of nine fire tenders to the scene.
Remarkably, despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries or casualties were reported. The efficient response by the fire department played a crucial role in containing the situation swiftly. Local vendors and residents expressed relief at the absence of personal harm.
While the physical safety of individuals was preserved, the fire did inflict damage on nearby shops in the bustling market, underscoring the need for enhanced safety measures to protect against such incidents in the future.
