Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant fire broke out at a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar, sparking a rapid response from the Delhi Fire Services. Authorities confirmed that a distress call was received at 4:50 AM, prompting immediate dispatch of nine fire tenders to the scene.

Remarkably, despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries or casualties were reported. The efficient response by the fire department played a crucial role in containing the situation swiftly. Local vendors and residents expressed relief at the absence of personal harm.

While the physical safety of individuals was preserved, the fire did inflict damage on nearby shops in the bustling market, underscoring the need for enhanced safety measures to protect against such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)