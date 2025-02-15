Political Furore: BJP's T Raja Singh Condemns Telangana CM's Remarks on PM Modi

In a heated political exchange, BJP MLA T Raja Singh has publicly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday, Singh, representing the Goshamahal constituency, arrived in Indore and lambasted Reddy for his alleged attempts to mislead the public with unfounded statements.

During his address, T Raja Singh alleged that Revanth Reddy is merely echoing sentiments dictated by prominent Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, lacking sufficient independent subject knowledge. Singh further criticized the financial strategies of the Telangana government, noting an increase in state debt since Reddy assumed power, purportedly to distract the populace from governance failures.

Controversy erupted when Telangana's CM Reddy accused PM Modi of having an 'anti-backwards classes' mentality, suggesting a political maneuver post-Modi's ascension as Chief Minister of Gujarat. The remarks drew strong rebuttals from BJP figures, including national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and leader N Ramchander Rao, who denounced Reddy's comments as poor political taste aimed at deflecting from mishandled policies like the unsuccessful caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)