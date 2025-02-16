Pope's Health Update: A Missed Mass
Pope Francis apologized for missing a Vatican mass due to bronchitis treatment. At 88, he was admitted to a Rome hospital on Friday for respiratory tract infection care. His doctors advised 'complete rest'.
Pope Francis issued an apology for being unable to attend a mass at the Vatican this past Sunday. In a written message of his regular weekly prayer, he mentioned that he still requires treatment for his bronchitis.
The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized in Rome on Friday. Medical professionals have determined that he needs ongoing treatment for a respiratory tract infection.
His doctors have prescribed him 'complete rest,' emphasizing the importance of his health and recovery at this time.
