Left Menu

Pope's Health Update: A Missed Mass

Pope Francis apologized for missing a Vatican mass due to bronchitis treatment. At 88, he was admitted to a Rome hospital on Friday for respiratory tract infection care. His doctors advised 'complete rest'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:30 IST
Pope's Health Update: A Missed Mass
Pope Francis

Pope Francis issued an apology for being unable to attend a mass at the Vatican this past Sunday. In a written message of his regular weekly prayer, he mentioned that he still requires treatment for his bronchitis.

The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized in Rome on Friday. Medical professionals have determined that he needs ongoing treatment for a respiratory tract infection.

His doctors have prescribed him 'complete rest,' emphasizing the importance of his health and recovery at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025