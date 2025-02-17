Left Menu

Libya's Oil Revolution: The Rise of Arkenu Oil Company

Arkenu Oil Company, linked to eastern Libya's powerful faction, has exported $600 million worth of oil since May, challenging the National Oil Corporation's control. The private company's rise highlights armed factions' growing oil sector influence under military commander Khalifa Haftar. Arkenu's operations signal a shift in Libya's oil revenue distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:32 IST
Libya's Oil Revolution: The Rise of Arkenu Oil Company

A Libyan company tied to a dominant faction in eastern Libya has exported oil valued at $600 million since May, disrupting the longstanding export monopoly held by the National Oil Corporation, per shipping records and U.N. findings.

The exports by the nascent Arkenu Oil Company represent a significant shift, as it channels some of Libya's oil revenues away from the Central Bank. The country's political landscape has been marred by factional disputes since Gaddafi's fall in 2011, with Khalifa Haftar's forces controlling the east.

Arkenu's operations have drawn attention to growing armed actor influence over Libya's oil sector, as noted by Charles Cater of The Sentry. Despite reaching out for comments, efforts to establish ownership details for Arkenu were inconclusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025