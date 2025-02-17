Deputy Governor Detained Amid Grain Scandal in Russia's Rostov Region
Konstantin Rachalovsky, the deputy governor and agriculture minister of Russia's Rostov region, has been detained. Accused of overstepping his authority, Rachalovsky allegedly caused damages amounting to 156 million roubles ($1.70 million). Rostov, a critical grain-producing area, contributes about 11% of Russia's entire grain output.
Konstantin Rachalovsky, serving as both the deputy governor and agriculture minister of the Rostov region in Russia, was detained by law enforcement on Monday, according to the state news agency TASS.
Reports indicate that Rachalovsky faces charges of exceeding his official authority, leading to damages estimated at nearly 156 million roubles, approximately equivalent to $1.70 million.
Rostov is a pivotal player in Russia's agricultural sector, responsible for producing about 11% of the country's grain output, underscoring the significance of this development within the region.
