Deputy Governor Detained Amid Grain Scandal in Russia's Rostov Region

Konstantin Rachalovsky, serving as both the deputy governor and agriculture minister of the Rostov region in Russia, was detained by law enforcement on Monday, according to the state news agency TASS.

Reports indicate that Rachalovsky faces charges of exceeding his official authority, leading to damages estimated at nearly 156 million roubles, approximately equivalent to $1.70 million.

Rostov is a pivotal player in Russia's agricultural sector, responsible for producing about 11% of the country's grain output, underscoring the significance of this development within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)