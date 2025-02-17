Congress Criticizes Government Over CEC Selection Amid Supreme Court Petition

Congress has voiced strong opposition to the government's decision to proceed with the selection of the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) amidst petitions pending before the Supreme Court. The party argues that the process should have been delayed, given the court's impending ruling on February 19th.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a prominent Congress leader, criticized the government for prioritizing control over credibility in appointing the CEC. He emphasized the necessity of maintaining the Election Commission's neutrality, warning that excluding the Chief Justice from the process undermines this critical independence.

Amidst these debates, the retirement of the current CEC, Rajiv Kumar, on February 18 prompts urgency in selecting a successor. The committee responsible for this decision includes key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Singhvi advocates for a committee structure that aligns with the Supreme Court's guidelines to prevent partisan influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)