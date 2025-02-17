Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government Over CEC Selection Amid Supreme Court Petition

Congress argues the selection of the Chief Election Commissioner should be postponed due to a pending Supreme Court case. The party claims the process lacks neutrality, urging for a more independent, credible approach. The selection committee includes PM Narendra Modi, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:04 IST
Congress Criticizes Government Over CEC Selection Amid Supreme Court Petition
Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress has voiced strong opposition to the government's decision to proceed with the selection of the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) amidst petitions pending before the Supreme Court. The party argues that the process should have been delayed, given the court's impending ruling on February 19th.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a prominent Congress leader, criticized the government for prioritizing control over credibility in appointing the CEC. He emphasized the necessity of maintaining the Election Commission's neutrality, warning that excluding the Chief Justice from the process undermines this critical independence.

Amidst these debates, the retirement of the current CEC, Rajiv Kumar, on February 18 prompts urgency in selecting a successor. The committee responsible for this decision includes key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Singhvi advocates for a committee structure that aligns with the Supreme Court's guidelines to prevent partisan influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025