Congress Criticizes Government Over CEC Selection Amid Supreme Court Petition
Congress argues the selection of the Chief Election Commissioner should be postponed due to a pending Supreme Court case. The party claims the process lacks neutrality, urging for a more independent, credible approach. The selection committee includes PM Narendra Modi, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Rahul Gandhi.
- Country:
- India
Congress has voiced strong opposition to the government's decision to proceed with the selection of the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) amidst petitions pending before the Supreme Court. The party argues that the process should have been delayed, given the court's impending ruling on February 19th.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a prominent Congress leader, criticized the government for prioritizing control over credibility in appointing the CEC. He emphasized the necessity of maintaining the Election Commission's neutrality, warning that excluding the Chief Justice from the process undermines this critical independence.
Amidst these debates, the retirement of the current CEC, Rajiv Kumar, on February 18 prompts urgency in selecting a successor. The committee responsible for this decision includes key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Singhvi advocates for a committee structure that aligns with the Supreme Court's guidelines to prevent partisan influences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to Honor Dalit Icon in Patna Visit
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence
More voters were added in Maharashtra in five months after LS polls than in five years before that: Rahul Gandhi.
Constitution will rule India always: LoP Rahul Gandhi in LS.
We have done caste survey in Telangana; we found almost 90 pc of state comprises of Dalits, tribals, backward, minorities: Rahul Gandhi.