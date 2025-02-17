U.S. Energy Secretary Pushes for Unhindered Energy Production

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright outlined a clear priority to reduce governmental obstacles hindering oil, gas, and coal production. He asserted this stance during a conference in London via videolink. His remarks underscored the importance of facilitating energy production and exports.

Wright announced that the pause on approvals had ended, with the recent green light given to the Commonwealth LNG export terminal. He signaled that numerous other projects are lined up for approval, demonstrating the administration's commitment to boosting energy capacities.

The Energy Secretary's comments were made at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship event, where he reinforced the urgency of streamlining approval processes to ensure robust production and export capabilities vital for the nation's energy independence.

