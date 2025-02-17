Left Menu

Odisha's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: BJD Leader Voices Concerns

BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb criticizes Odisha's worsening law and order, citing a Nepalese student's suicide as a critical concern. He claims police are ineffective, blaming BJP influence. Deb promises to address these issues in the state assembly session, amid growing public safety worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:49 IST
Odisha's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: BJD Leader Voices Concerns
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Odisha Energy Minister, Pratap Keshari Deb (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a Nepalese student's tragic suicide in Bhubaneswar, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb has raised alarms over Odisha's declining law and order. Deb stated the state had failed to address the escalating chaos, with police efforts proving ineffectual.

Deb further accused the Odisha government of being unable to contain the rising lawlessness, attributing it to the influence of BJP cadre. According to Deb, this influence has eroded public fear of the police, with people perceiving law enforcement as ineffective.

The tragic death of the Nepalese student, found dead in her hostel room, has put a spotlight on these issues ahead of the upcoming assembly session, where Deb assures these matters will be heavily scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025