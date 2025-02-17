Odisha's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: BJD Leader Voices Concerns
BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb criticizes Odisha's worsening law and order, citing a Nepalese student's suicide as a critical concern. He claims police are ineffective, blaming BJP influence. Deb promises to address these issues in the state assembly session, amid growing public safety worries.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a Nepalese student's tragic suicide in Bhubaneswar, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb has raised alarms over Odisha's declining law and order. Deb stated the state had failed to address the escalating chaos, with police efforts proving ineffectual.
Deb further accused the Odisha government of being unable to contain the rising lawlessness, attributing it to the influence of BJP cadre. According to Deb, this influence has eroded public fear of the police, with people perceiving law enforcement as ineffective.
The tragic death of the Nepalese student, found dead in her hostel room, has put a spotlight on these issues ahead of the upcoming assembly session, where Deb assures these matters will be heavily scrutinized.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Loan Harassment in Thane Leads to Tragic Suicide: Police Investigate
Life convict in 2002 Godhra train carnage case, who jumped parole and absconded, arrested in Pune district in a theft case: Police.
Who is this biggest goon who is not afraid of the country's laws? Who is making Delhi police helpless: Kejriwal on last day of campaigning.
BJP will misuse Delhi Police in big way, threaten people with party goons: Arvind Kejriwal in video message on last day of campaign in Delhi.
Allegations of Irregularities in Police Recruitment Prompt AIADMK Outcry