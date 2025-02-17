Odisha's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: BJD Leader Voices Concerns

In the wake of a Nepalese student's tragic suicide in Bhubaneswar, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb has raised alarms over Odisha's declining law and order. Deb stated the state had failed to address the escalating chaos, with police efforts proving ineffectual.

Deb further accused the Odisha government of being unable to contain the rising lawlessness, attributing it to the influence of BJP cadre. According to Deb, this influence has eroded public fear of the police, with people perceiving law enforcement as ineffective.

The tragic death of the Nepalese student, found dead in her hostel room, has put a spotlight on these issues ahead of the upcoming assembly session, where Deb assures these matters will be heavily scrutinized.

