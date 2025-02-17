360 ONE Asset's Strategic Stake in Bharti AXA Life: A Transformative Insurance Move

360 ONE Asset, previously known as IIFL Asset Management Limited, is making headlines with its decision to acquire a 15% stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance. This acquisition aims to bolster the insurer's growth trajectory and unlock fresh avenues for innovation and market share expansion.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, wholly owned by Bharti, has been leading the charge in delivering innovative life insurance solutions, expanding its footprint across the Indian market. The acquisition is expected to accelerate these efforts significantly.

A joint statement released on Monday highlighted that the investment will enhance Bharti AXA's product offerings and distribution network to meet the evolving needs of consumers. While the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, it represents a pivotal moment for Bharti AXA as it builds on its robust foundation of customer-centric services.

(With inputs from agencies.)