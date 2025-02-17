Left Menu

360 ONE Asset's Strategic Stake in Bharti AXA Life: A Transformative Insurance Move

360 ONE Asset is set to acquire a 15% stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance. This move aims to enhance Bharti AXA's growth, innovation, and market share. The investment marks a significant milestone in Bharti AXA's expansion and customer focus, pending regulatory approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

360 ONE Asset, previously known as IIFL Asset Management Limited, is making headlines with its decision to acquire a 15% stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance. This acquisition aims to bolster the insurer's growth trajectory and unlock fresh avenues for innovation and market share expansion.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, wholly owned by Bharti, has been leading the charge in delivering innovative life insurance solutions, expanding its footprint across the Indian market. The acquisition is expected to accelerate these efforts significantly.

A joint statement released on Monday highlighted that the investment will enhance Bharti AXA's product offerings and distribution network to meet the evolving needs of consumers. While the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, it represents a pivotal moment for Bharti AXA as it builds on its robust foundation of customer-centric services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025