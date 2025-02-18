Left Menu

BJP's Historic Return: Delhi's Grand Oath-Taking Ceremony

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for a momentous oath-taking ceremony in Delhi, ending a 27-year absence from power in the capital. With extensive preparations at Ram Maidan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key political figures are set to attend, emphasizing the significant political shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:05 IST
BJP MP Yogender Chandolia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party is poised for a grand return to power in Delhi, with an elaborate oath-taking ceremony set to take place at Ram Maidan. After a 27-year hiatus, BJP seeks to solidify its presence in the capital.

Yogender Chandolia, BJP MP, disclosed that vigorous preparations are ongoing, highlighting a series of meetings to ensure the event's success. The ceremony will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Cabinet members, and Chief Ministers from various states, marking a significant political event.

With BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats in the assembly, a new government is set to be formed amidst criticism from opposition over delays. Newly elected MLAs will select the legislative party leader on February 19, preceding the Chief Minister's oath on February 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

