India and Qatar Forge New Strategic Partnership, Promise Enhanced Trade Relations

During a significant meeting in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani elevated India-Qatar relations to a Strategic Partnership. The leaders committed to diversifying trade linkages and signed agreements covering trade, energy, and technology, highlighting strong bilateral cooperation.

Updated: 18-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in New Delhi to formalize a Strategic Partnership between the two nations. This meeting signifies a new chapter in India-Qatar relations, focusing on enhanced trade and cooperation.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of diversifying trade linkages. Prime Minister Modi commended the Amir's leadership, noting Qatar's progress under his guidance. Key sectors for collaboration include energy, technology, healthcare, and food processing, illustrating the broad scope of future cooperation.

During the meeting, multiple Memorandums of Understanding were signed, targeting various areas such as trade, energy, and innovation. A revised agreement on avoiding double taxation was also concluded. The Amir, on a two-day visit to India, was received with a ceremonial welcome, underscoring the significance of this diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

