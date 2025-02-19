Trump Considers Curtailing Venezuelan Oil Exports

U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled a potential shift in policy regarding Venezuelan oil exports. On Tuesday, he indicated that his administration might not permit the exportation of oil and petroleum products through companies such as Chevron.

When questioned by reporters on whether he would allow Venezuela to continue these exports, Trump responded, "maybe not," suggesting that the decision is still under consideration.

These remarks come amid a broader exploration of potential adjustments to current U.S. policy as it pertains to Venezuela's oil industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)