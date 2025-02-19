Left Menu

European Shares Stand Steady Amid Mixed Sector Performances

European stocks remained mostly flat, balanced by gains in mining stocks like Antofagasta and losses in real estate. The STOXX 600 index was steady after a record high. Germany's index saw a small increase, and energy stocks rose with oil prices. BP considered selling its Castrol business.

Updated: 19-02-2025 14:13 IST
European shares stayed steady on Wednesday, as gains in mining stocks such as Antofagasta balanced out losses in real estate, leaving the pan-European STOXX 600 index unmoved at 557.21 points after reaching a previous record high.

Germany's main stock index edged up 0.3%, marking an all-time high for the third consecutive session, despite increasing euro zone bond yields limiting further equity gains. The energy sector followed a 0.5% rise in oil prices, although Britain's FTSE remained flat even as inflation hit a 10-month high of 3.0% in January.

In the market, BP shares rose 1% on news of a potential sale of its lubricants business, Castrol, valued at approximately $10 billion. Meanwhile, Dutch healthcare tech firm Philips experienced a 7.4% drop after missing market expectations. Antofagasta gained 2.9% after a J.P. Morgan upgrade, and Stmicroelectronics increased by 6% following an upgrade by Jefferies.

